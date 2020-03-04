Campaign appoints Gideon Spanier and Maisie McCabe to lead UK

Campaign has appointed Gideon Spanier as UK editor-in-chief and Maisie McCabe as UK editor.

Spanier, previously global head of media, will set the strategic direction for Campaign UK’s editorial output. McCabe, previously deputy UK editor, will be responsible for day-to-day coverage and will report to Spanier.

Haymarket has created the dual roles to develop and expand Campaign’s brand in its home market – its largest operation around the world. Campaign UK has had an extremely successful few years and its content portfolio has grown significantly to meet the needs of its highly engaged audiences. Together, Spanier and McCabe will drive this momentum further and ensure the brand builds on its reputation for excellent journalism, awards and live events.

As global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale will continue to oversee the UK and US operations, and work closely with the Asia team to drive the brand’s growth through excellent content. As Campaign’s global aspirations have grown in recent years, Beale’s role continues to expand and the new senior appointments on Campaign UK allow her to concentrate on developing a more cohesive content offering for the brand’s audiences worldwide.

Beale is also heading the launch of an ambitious new Campaign brand portfolio later this year serving an international audience; more information will follow on these plans in the spring.

Campaign has eight editions around the world – UK, US, Asia, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Turkey.

Haymarket founded Campaign in London in 1968.

Philip Swinden, managing director of Haymarket Business Media, said: "Campaign is one of Haymarket’s oldest and most successful brands and has grown significantly over the past few years. We’re in a really strong position now to build on this success and, in Gideon and Maisie, we have an ambitious, proven and highly respected team that will allow us to move Campaign up to the next level."

Beale added: "I’m so pleased to see Gideon and Maisie’s talent and hard work rewarded through these promotions and I’m really excited to see how they build on Campaign’s momentum in the UK to achieve even greater success for the brand."

Spanier and McCabe both bring deep, journalistic experience of the advertising, media and marketing industries. Spanier joined Campaign in 2015 and previously worked at the London Evening Standard, The Times and CNN. McCabe started at Campaign in 2013 and previously worked at Haymarket’s Brand Republic Group and Media Week.

The UK operation includes a website, daily email bulletins, a monthly print magazine and an expanding portfolio of events and awards, including Media 360, Breakfast Briefings, the Publishing Summit, the TV Advertising Summit, Big Awards, Media Week Awards and UK Agency of the Year Awards.