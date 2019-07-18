Campaign Best Places to Work 2020 opens for entries



Campaign, in partnership with independent research company Best Companies Group, is seeking to identify and recognise the best places to work in media, marketing and advertising in the UK.

Campaign Best Places to Work, a survey and awards programme celebrating the UK’s best employers, is returning for a third year. It aims to highlight the elements that make an agency or commercial media business one of the best places in which to work.

These could include flexible working hours and post-maternity coaching, a profit-sharing scheme, an early Friday finish or staff awaydays in exotic locations, alongside commitment to diversity and widening opportunities in the sector for minority groups.

To qualify, entrants must be an ad agency, adtech business, media company or marketing division of a brand; they must be a publicly or privately held business and must have been in business for a minimum of one year.

The rankings will be showcased in a report published in Campaign in early 2020. To register and find out more, click here.