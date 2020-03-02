Campaign Best Places to Work 2020: Top 5 large companies

1 the7stars

Media agency, London | UK employees 223 | 43% M 57% F

Unlimited holiday allowance, an equal profit-share bonus, no job titles or time sheets, a "wellness room" and an office-dog rota are all part of the winning formula that have earned the7stars the top spot for Campaign’s Best Place to Work for large companies in 2020.

After playing second fiddle in 2018 and 2019, in the past 12 months the media agency has introduced several initiatives that have boosted the firm’s offerings to employees. It has created a "wellness room" – a permanent relaxing space with a sofa, blackout blinds, an aromatherapy diffuser and an iPad with mindful apps downloaded. The idea is for staff to go there for time with no distractions, to recharge and relax.

The agency has listened to positive feedback from staff who liked having a dog in the office to create a dog rota: there is now a weekly visit from an employee’s dog, with a profile of the pet sent round each week so everyone knows which dog is visiting and where they can be found.

Aiming to build a place where "people love to work", the7stars’ mission is to create a community as well as growing a business. Ideas and initiatives are encouraged and people’s best efforts are recognised and rewarded – not just in terms of salary but also through initiatives such as Star Cards. Introduced in 2019, the reward scheme, "a relatively small gesture, intended to show big gratitude", can be handed to employees who have gone above and beyond or displayed behaviours that reflect agency values. The cards have rewards of varying financial value and can be cashed in for experiences, such as a trip to the races at Ascot, a manicure, a pint or smoothie, a £10 lunch voucher, an early start or late finish, or a pair of gig tickets.

With its flat structure, the agency discourages internal competition, holding weekly company meetings where the chat focuses on everything from current campaigns to new technologies and media opportunities. All employees at the7stars see the annual business plan and get involved with delivering the objectives; business numbers are shared.

This culture has been developed further with initiatives around social diversity and mental-health awareness, with more mental-health aiders, as well as "curry and chat" sessions giving people an opportunity to open up and talk. There’s also an initiative called Safe Space, which takes place monthly in an offsite location where employees can talk to one another in a friendly, supportive environment.

Even during leaner times, the company continues to invest in its people, with a popular graduate programme and industry-leading maternity and paternity support. Indeed, 97% of people who started at the agency this time last year are still there. A profit-share bonus is divided equally among all staff and there is a "bonus blog", where colleagues’ celebrations are shared and voted on. Winners can also double their bonus: this year it applied to five people, including one employee who used the money to help build his mum a house in Ghana.

2 Proximity London

Ad agency, London | UK employees 211 | 35% M 65% F

When Proximity London identified that it employed more men with children or dependents than it did women in the same situation, it set up Dads’ Club. This is a forum for fathers to meet and share stories and tips, discussing work/life balance, among other things. In the past year, it has also launched a Feel Good programme, providing advice on stress prevention, and continued with Culture Club – a series of cultural visits and events throughout the year. It has also introduced the LEAD initiative – to inspire managers to develop and help grow their team. All employees at Proximity London benefit from a birthday day off and closure of the office over the Christmas break, giving staff a generous 37-38 days of paid holiday leave per year (including bank holidays). In addition, once a month (weekly in the summer), it’s Fri-yay!, meaning staff can leave work at 4pm.

The winner in 2018 and 2019, the agency will no doubt be gunning to win back its crown next year.

3 The Marketing Store

Ad agency, London | UK employees 154 | 43% M 57% F

When it comes to rewarding its staff, The Marketing Store has discovered that the best currency it can give them is time. Its core working hours of 10am-4pm allow employees the flexibility to live their life, while summer Fridays mean the weekend starts at 3.30pm. With flexible hours, training in both work and life skills and financial rewards, TMS says its people are happier and more productive and its client list is longer. Agency leaders have no offices, to enable them to share skills and knowledge, "as peers not bosses". TMS has recently championed mental wellbeing, creating and training Mental Health First Aid Champions, who are on hand to help anyone in need of support.

4 Confused.com (marketing division)

Marketing department, Cardiff | UK employees 241 | 65% M 35% F

Camaraderie and reward for a job well done are the norm at Confused.com’s marketing division, where the boss dressed as a sumo wrestler to present an employee with a pair of tickets to a Rugby World Cup game in Japan, with flights, hotel and spending money included. It was a reward for the team having secured brand sponsorship of the 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage. There’s also a "fun money" budget used to allow employees to take part in activities in work hours such as escape-room challenges and picnics.

5 Havas Media Group

Media agency, London | UK employees 443 | 47% M 53% F

Over the past two years Havas’ turnover has dropped 20% year on year but it’s won more new clients in the past 18 months than during the past 10 years. It credits an award-winning building "full of super-talented people" who benefit from Havas Equalise, its health and wellbeing programme.

In a scheme called Havas Lofts, twice a year the agency sends people on an international exchange programme for a month to offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Boston, Chicago and Singapore: if there is a Havas office, employees can go there. Close partnership with Universal Music and Studio Canal means there’s always free tickets or screenings.