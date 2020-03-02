Campaign Best Places to Work 2020: Top 5 medium companies

1 RPM

Ad agency, London | UK employees 71 | 45% M 55% F

If RPM’s office at the Old Treacle Factory in West London’s Shepherd’s Bush sounds like a pretty great place to work, its accolade as Campaign’s Best Place to Work in the medium-sized category goes some way to backing that up. RPM describes itself as a "people-first business – we know that without our team, we are nothing". Workplace culture is at the forefront of its policies – it wants employees to have the best years of their career, whether for 12 months or 12 years, through its Best Years programme. Its predominantly millennial and Gen-Z workforce all get the day off on their birthday, as well as the chance of on-the-spot thank-yous of up to £100 for good work. There’s a monthly masseuse, weekly wellbeing drop-in sessions, a team of mental-health first-aiders, leadership workshops and, if that’s not enough, employees can take a paid sabbatical, too. As a fiercely independent agency, RPM says its benefits are designed to champion a strong culture of work/life balance and wellbeing. It wants to put staff first and help them be the best they can – which, in turn, helps deliver the best work for its clients. Indeed, founding client Marks & Spencer is still with the agency 27 years on.

2 Somo

Digital product and experience agency, London | UK employees 85 | 74% M 26% F

The twice-yearly bonus scheme may get new joiners through the door, but it’s the culture of "leaning in" that wins their hearts at Somo. It has the obvious benefits, like pensions, health and life insurance covered, and also offers weekly massages, mental-health programmes, movie nights, karaoke and breakfasts.

But it’s the flexible working that staff appreciate most: along with the annual ski trip to Morzine and a summer trip to the Cotswolds, of course.

3 Atomic London

Ad agency, London | UK employees 52 | 53% M 47% F

It’s all about the Fridays at Atomic, where on the last day of the working week staff benefit from a weekly team gathering, lunchtime feasts and a free bar. As the agency says: "Sometimes it gets noisy, but we like it that way." Its employees, who "eat together, play together and fight together", benefit from productivity and time-management workshops, along with seminars and classes designed to help manage stress levels. Atomic’s bonus scheme, culture club programme and employee of the month award make it a popular place to work.

4 Journey Further

Performance marketing agency, Leeds | UK employees 52 | 58% M 42% F

The best thing about working at Journey Further, its staff say, is flexible working with no caveats and no forms to fill in, so people feel empowered and trusted to get on with their jobs. Once a week the business promotes or pays for activities including yoga, Friday drinks, curry club, crazy golf and white-water rafting.

Having entered Campaign’s Best Places to Work in 2019, the agency found the employee feedback so helpful that it invested in OfficeVibe technology to collect opinions from the whole team on a bi-weekly basis. It’s currently in the 92nd percentile of marketing and advertising companies using OfficeVibe when it comes to "employee engagement", which measures happiness, personal growth, wellness and ambassadorship, among others. This allows the agency to see where it’s doing well and the areas where it needs to focus. A group of people from across the agency meets every fortnight to review the data.

5 Lucky Generals

Ad agency, London | UK employees 72 | 47% M 53% F

If you’re working at Lucky Generals, it seems there’s no need to go home at all – a fridge full of food, drink and ice cream, a Sonos system for your own playlist, and being able to bring your dog to the office all make for a pretty comfortable working environment. And then there’s the work itself, where the focus is on creativity and everyone can be autonomous, with freedom to work in their own style and to have their voice heard, no matter their background or how junior their role. As well as individual birthday days off, every year on the company’s birthday, staff are taken away on a fully paid trip.