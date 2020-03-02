Campaign Best Places to Work 2020: Top 5 small companies

1 Guerillascope

Media agency, London | UK employees 15 | 33% M 67% F

Named second overall in Campaign’s Best Places to Work last year, Guerllascope has jumped to top spot this year on the back of its culture of entrepreneurship and working with challenger brands. Firm in its belief that life’s too short to spend eight hours a day feeling stressed and miserable, Guerillascope has a commitment to the happiness of its staff.

The agency’s most popular benefit is flexible working, letting staff choose where and when they work. This, Guerillascope says, creates a culture of self-ownership; when everybody acts responsibly, it breeds confidence in one another, which boosts morale.

The agency has committed to this ethos financially, too, with memberships at clubs such as Soho House making plush alternative working spaces available, while the relaxed attitude to working from home supports family needs. The thinking is that a change of scenery can be rejuvenating for those feeling stressed. Extended lunch breaks for exercise are also encouraged, and the agency offers private health insurance, as well as quiet retreats in both Cyprus and the Shropshire countryside.

Employees are encouraged to speak up – there is an anonymous suggestions box, which is opened at every board meeting.

In addition, making mistakes or feeling disappointment is seen as a natural part of progression, giving staff the confidence to be bold.

Buoyed by all this, it’s little surprise that employees enjoy a drink at the Guerilla Bar, which serves healthy juice from Monday to Thursday and the stronger stuff on a Friday afternoon.

The agency spreads the love by inviting partners and suppliers to wellness mornings, as well as its own employees. There are also training allowances for employees to select courses as they see fit, shared bonus initiatives, and annual overseas conferences that reward the commitment of staff.

2 December19

Media agency, London | UK employees 19 | 45% M 55% F

Spending its third year in the top five places to work is a result of December19 keeping employee welfare as a key priority. Its leaders are committed to creating a happy working environment and have found that by putting their staff first, they have a workforce that is passionate about creating company success and client happiness. Private healthcare, with discounted gym membership and spa pampering, is provided to all who pass their three-month probation. And "the cutest office dog" is always on hand for walkies.

3 3WhiteHats

Adtech company, Falmouth | UK employees 19 | 68% M 32% F

You don’t have to like the beach to work at 3WhiteHats, but it helps. The agency’s Falmouth Harbour location not only boasts views of the sea, but also access to a private beach and watersports, meaning the team can head out on company paddle boards or go out for a swim during their lunch break. Flexible working hours, an extra day’s holiday every year and a home-cooked team lunch on Fridays are also some of the perks. But it’s not all play, the agency offers a training budget and, after five years’ service, employees are given a travel voucher and the option to take a six-month sabbatical.

4 Spin Brands

Media agency, London | UK employees 16 | 50% M 50% F

At Spin, there are two holiday allowance options – either 25 days or 20 days’ holiday plus 20 days’ remote working.

The agency’s flexible working policy is its most popular benefit because it gives employees the opportunity to work the hours that suit them. There are also weekly meetings hosted by the chief

exec, as well as a Tuesday night club: an opportunity for employees to create and start a new business outside Spin. The driven, collaborative and fun environment is complemented by the office dog.

5 StrategiQ

Ad agency, Ipswich | UK employees 38 | 66% M 34% F

Committed to delivering measurable results for clients, StrategiQ also rewards its employees with schemes such as annual awards where winners are given a city break in a five-star hotel plus £500, and a monthly nomination for most-valued player; the winner gets an extra day off and dinner out. It also runs a "stress buddy" scheme for colleagues so they can lean on each other in times of stress. The agency says the initiative has been a valuable way to build trust and relationships between employees, who also have access to a business psychologist.