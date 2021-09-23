Campaign Best Places To Work 2022 opens for entries

Campaign is launching its annual hunt to find the best workplaces within the agency, adtech, media and marketing industries.

The scheme will celebrate employers who can show they know how to create environments where people love to come to work – however that might have changed due to Covid-19.

Those making it into the top five large, medium and small Best Places to Work will be featured in the pages of Campaign in 2022.

Companies have until 17 December to register to take part in Best Places to Work 2022, which involves a two-stage assessment by independent research company Best Companies Group (BCG).

For the first phase, businesses provide information about their benefits, policies and practices through a questionnaire.

Employees then fill out a confidential 78-question survey, used to evaluate the workplace experience and culture, as well as employees' understanding of their role and relationship with their manager.

Workplace assessment experts at BCG will decide which companies are up to the mark and then rank winners according to the size of the company.

Last year’s list of winners grew to 90 organisations, despite many companies not making it through.

This year Campaign wants to hear from as many employers as possible who can show they continue to listen to staff and give them what they want at work – whether face-to-face or remotely.

There is no charge for employers to take part in the survey and evaluation process, but there will be an option to buy a report on their organisation’s employee data, compiled by BCG.

Businesses must have at least 15 employees working in the UK to be eligible to enter.