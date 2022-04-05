Campaign Best Places to Work: Category winners revealed

The top performers in Campaign's Best Places to Work list have been revealed across four categories, marking the first time winners have been able to celebrate together at a live event since 2019.

At a ceremony held at London's No.11 Cavendish Square on 6 April, winners were named across four categories – Boutique (up to 25 employees), Small (25 to 49 employees), Medium (50 to 199 employees), and Large (200 or more employees).

The list, in association with Connor Broadley, has grown in size since last year when 90 organisations qualified.

Topping the Large organisations list was The7Stars, the UK’s biggest independent media agency. The London shop says it fosters a "collaborative community" where staff contribution is recognised and rewarded monetarily, as well as through annual awards, weekly "culture callouts" and bonus card schemes. Staff wellbeing is supported by mental health first-aiders, Medicash benefits and free gym memberships.

Croud, Confused.com, Havas Media and M/Six followed The7Stars in the top five companies in the Large employers category.

Performance marketing agency Journey Further was the winner of the Medium category. With offices in Leeds, London and Manchester, the agency has a staff retention rate of 98%, which it credits to its culture.

Over the past year the business has run a number of initiatives to help progress diversity and inclusion, including using a gender bias platform during its recruitment process to help put together job descriptions, and making all inbound applications blind.

Following Journey Further in the top five Medium employers was Manifest, Medialab Group, Octopus Group and RocketMill.

Farringdon-based agency Truant London came out on top in the Small category. Specialising in advertising, marketing and PR, Truant was ranked second overall in the list and believes trust, transparency and encouragement are key components to being one of the best places to work.

The agency keeps its staff motivated and fulfilled by sharing its profits and supporting outside ambitions.

Appearing alongside Truant in the top five Small employers were Cuttsy & Cuttsy, Organic, Fox Agency and Novos.

The Boutique category and the overall winner in the 100-strong list was MCM. Based in Tonbridge with additional hubs in London and Reykjavík, the shop said it prioritised finding the right balance between working and home life for its employees during the pandemic.

Staff were also encouraged to take part in outdoor activities and expand their specialisms through continuous learning and development.

Media Bounty, The Unmistakables, The Sharp Agency and Catch A Fire made up the top five in the Boutique category.

How to be the best

Campaign and Workforce Research Group (WRG) collaborated to determine the results of the rankings.

To be eligible for consideration organisations had to have at least 15 employees working in the UK.

Candidates were required to undergo a two-part survey process. First WRG collected information about each employer’s benefits, policies, practices and other general information. The second stage was a confidential employee survey, which was used to analyse the workplace experience and culture.

Below are Campaign’s Best Places to Work 2022 ranked, with agencies that came top of their categories highlighted. The full methodology can be found below the table.

The Methodology

Campaign’s Best Places to Work celebrates employers who have proved they know what it takes to create environments where people love to come to work. Identifying and recognising these outstanding workplaces is a joint effort by Campaign and Workforce Research Group. The programme is open to all publicly or privately held organisations within the ad agency, adtech, media and marketing industries. To be eligible for consideration, organisations must have at least 15 employees working in the UK.

This year, the survey process was managed by Workforce Research Group (WRG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, which managed the registration process, conducted the two-part survey process, evaluated the data and, ultimately, selected the employers that were good enough to make the list. This year our list grew from 90 to 100 winners.

Part one of the assessment (20% of each organisation’s score) consisted of the WRG Employer Assessment (EA), used to collect information about each employer’s benefits, policies, practices, and other general information.

Part two of the assessment (80% of each organisation’s score) included the confidential Employee Feedback Survey, which was used to evaluate the employees’ workplace experience and culture.

The combined data allowed the experts at WRG to conduct an in-depth analysis of the strengths and challenges that exist in each organisation. WRG’s workplace assessment experts determined who was good enough to make the list and then ranked those winners in the different size categories. The categories were classed as: boutique - up to 25 UK employees; small – 25-49 UK employees; medium – 50-199 UK employees; and large – 200 or more UK employees.

While the survey process and evaluation was free, participating organisations have the option to purchase access to the WRG Feedback Data Dashboard, which summarises the employee data collected through the survey process. In addition to the employee opinion data, the report also includes transcribed employee written comments, as well as benchmarking data from the winning and non-winning organisations. This report aims to help each company understand their workforce better, and equip them with the information to make improvements.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkcampaign.com or email Megan Burns at MBurns@workforcerg.com