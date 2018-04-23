Campaign Big Awards 2018 now open for entries

Campaign Big Awards: Hegarty and Sobhani are the jury co-chairs

The Big Awards have evolved to mark its decade-anniversary and as well as 16 product categories there are seven awards for media excellence in the following categories: Digital; Experiential; Film; Integrated; Out-of-home; Print; and Radio/Audio, which is sponsored by Radiocentre.

The Campaign Big Agency of the Year will also be named on the night, given to the agency that receives the most nominations and awards on the night.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday 31 October at the Eventim Apollo.

Hegarty, a founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, and Sobhani, the chief creative officer of Leo Burnett, will lead an assembled jury of top industry creatives to judge the awards.

For more details visit the Campaign Big Awards website.