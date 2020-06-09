Staff
Campaign Big Awards 2020 open for entries

Winners will be revealed in November.

Campaign Big Awards: entry deadline is 27 August
The 2020 Campaign Big Awards judging will be co-chaired by Ana Balarin, partner at Mother, and Rick Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB.

This year’s awards include free-to-enter categories that recognise the efforts that brands have made to support key workers during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as other revamped categories to reward the best in British commercial creativity.

Balarin and Brim said: "Creative awards are probably – and if they aren’t, they should be – the last thing in anyone’s minds at the moment. With everything that is happening in the world, a pat on the back feels undeserved and rather out of place.

"But it is also true that creativity flourishes in the toughest of times, and granted these aren’t exclusively awards ‘for good’, we should still take time to celebrate and recognise creativity as the powerful tool for positive change that it is."

The early-bird deadline for entries is 6 August and the standard deadline is 27 August, with judging to take place in October and the winners to be revealed in November.

For more information, visit campaignbigawards.com.

