Campaign Big Awards 2021: winners revealed

AMV BBDO, Engine and Uncommon were big winners at the prestigious Campaign Big Awards 2021, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

AMV BBDO scoop Agency of the Year at the Campaign Big Awards

The Campaign Big Awards 2021 returned as an in-person event for the first time since before Covid, with more than 330 guests at the black-tie dinner at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square. 

The awards celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and teams over the past 12 months with AMV BBDO winning Agency of the Year and "Long Live The Prince" Best Campaign.

AMV BBDO was the most awarded agency, picking up nine awards, with Engine taking home seven and Uncommon Creative Studio five.

"Long Live The Prince", by Engine for The Kiyan Prince Foundation, was the most successful individual campaign with seven gongs.

Campaign would like to thank the panel of 50 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsor – The Blueprint – and all of the entrants.

Nadja Lossgott, ECD at AMV BBDO, and Rob Doubal, co-president and chief creative officer at McCann London, chaired this year's awards.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out the winners and see the winning work:

AUTOMOTIVE

CHARITY

CONSUMER GOODS

ENTERTAINMENT & LEISURE

RETAILERS

SERVICES

BRANDED CONTENT

BEST IDEA FOR A PURPOSE

BEST IDEA FROM AN AGENCY INITIATIVE

BEST REACTIVE IDEA

BEST USE OF AN INFLUENCER OR CELEBRITY

CONSISTENT CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

ORIGINAL IDEA

SPONSORSHIP

BEST USE OF NEW DIGITAL TECH

EXPERIENTIAL

GAMING

INTEGRATED

OUT OF HOME

PRINT

RADIO

SOCIAL

TV & CINEMA

STUDENT CHOICE AWARD FOR TV & CINEMA

EMERGING TEAM OF THE YEAR

BEST SINGLE

BEST CAMPAIGN

AGENCY OF THE YEAR
