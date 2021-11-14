Campaign Big Awards 2021: winners revealed

The Campaign Big Awards 2021 returned as an in-person event for the first time since before Covid, with more than 330 guests at the black-tie dinner at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.
The awards celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and teams over the past 12 months with AMV BBDO winning Agency of the Year and "Long Live The Prince" Best Campaign.
AMV BBDO was the most awarded agency, picking up nine awards, with Engine taking home seven and Uncommon Creative Studio five.
"Long Live The Prince", by Engine for The Kiyan Prince Foundation, was the most successful individual campaign with seven gongs.
Campaign would like to thank the panel of 50 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsor – The Blueprint – and all of the entrants.
Nadja Lossgott, ECD at AMV BBDO, and Rob Doubal, co-president and chief creative officer at McCann London, chaired this year's awards.
Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out the winners and see the winning work:
AUTOMOTIVE
CHARITY
CONSUMER GOODS
ENTERTAINMENT & LEISURE
RETAILERS
SERVICES
BRANDED CONTENT
BEST IDEA FOR A PURPOSE
BEST IDEA FROM AN AGENCY INITIATIVE
BEST REACTIVE IDEA
BEST USE OF AN INFLUENCER OR CELEBRITY
CONSISTENT CREATIVE EXCELLENCE
ORIGINAL IDEA
SPONSORSHIP
BEST USE OF NEW DIGITAL TECH
EXPERIENTIAL
GAMING
INTEGRATED
OUT OF HOME
RADIO
SOCIAL
TV & CINEMA
STUDENT CHOICE AWARD FOR TV & CINEMA
EMERGING TEAM OF THE YEAR
BEST SINGLE
BEST CAMPAIGN
AGENCY OF THE YEAR