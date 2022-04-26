Campaign Big Awards 2022 open for entry

This year’s Campaign Big Awards is now open for entries.

The Big Awards celebrates the best in UK creativity and a panel of creative leaders and the rising stars they nominate will choose the best work produced over the past year.

The early bird deadline for entries is 15 June, followed by the standard deadline on 13 July and the final late deadline on 27 July. The shortlist will be revealed in mid-September.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Londoner on 19 November and those who are interested in being a judge can nominate themselves or a colleague here.

This year the Campaign Big awards will again work with Brixton Finishing School. The students will select their favourite piece of TV work in a live judging session alongside the awards' chairs and lead judges.

It will be the first time in Campaign’s three-year partnership with Brixton Finishing School that students will be able to join the judges in person, as the pandemic necessitated online judging in both 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s judging panel for the awards was chaired by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s chief creative officer, Nadja Lossgott, and McCann UK’s chief creative officer, Rob Doubal.

The Big awards 2021 winners included Engine’s “Long live the Prince”, Uncommon Creative Studio's "Drama vs reality" and AMV’s "#Painstories". AMV BBDO won Agency of the Year.

Entries for the 2022 awards can be submitted here.