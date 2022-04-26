Charlotte Rawlings
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Big Awards 2022 open for entry

The early bird deadline is 15 June.

Campaign Big Awards: winners will be announced at The Londoner on 19 November
Campaign Big Awards: winners will be announced at The Londoner on 19 November

This year’s Campaign Big Awards is now open for entries. 

The Big Awards celebrates the best in UK creativity and a panel of creative leaders and the rising stars they nominate will choose the best work produced over the past year. 

The early bird deadline for entries is 15 June, followed by the standard deadline on 13 July and the final late deadline on 27 July. The shortlist will be revealed in mid-September.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Londoner on 19 November and those who are interested in being a judge can nominate themselves or a colleague here

This year the Campaign Big awards will again work with Brixton Finishing School. The students will select their favourite piece of TV work in a live judging session alongside the awards' chairs and lead judges.

It will be the first time in Campaign’s three-year partnership with Brixton Finishing School that students will be able to join the judges in person, as the pandemic necessitated online judging in both 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s judging panel for the awards was chaired by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s chief creative officer, Nadja Lossgott, and McCann UK’s chief creative officer, Rob Doubal. 

The Big awards 2021 winners included Engine’s “Long live the Prince”, Uncommon Creative Studio's "Drama vs reality" and AMV’s "#Painstories". AMV BBDO won Agency of the Year. 

Entries for the 2022 awards can be submitted here

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

Promoted

April 27, 2022
Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Promoted

April 25, 2022
Agency 2030: the future starts today

Agency 2030: the future starts today

Promoted

April 22, 2022
Because Innovation Matters: hear from Mary Portas, Holly Tucker and CMOs

Because Innovation Matters: hear from Mary Portas, Holly Tucker and CMOs

Promoted

April 22, 2022