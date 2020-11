Campaign Big Awards: Agency of the Year

Uncommon Creative Studio

Winning Work

Print

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Response to COVID- 19: Best Reactive Idea

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Retailers

Everything's Better on the Beach for On The Beach



Shortlisted work

Best Idea from an Agency Initiative

Scents of Normality for Hospitality Action

Best Reactive Idea

Punk Sanitiser for BrewDog

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Branded Content

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Consistent Creative Excellence

ITV & The Guardian & Uncommon Creative Studio

Creativity in Lockdown

Scents of Normality for Hospitality Action

Integrated

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Original Idea

Scents of Normality for Hospitality Action

Print

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Response to COVID- 19: Best Reactive Idea

Britain Get Talking for ITV

Retailers

Everything's Better on the Beach for On The Beach

Services

Mortgage Kama Sutra for Habito

Social

Britain Get Talking for ITV

TV & Cinema

Hope is Power for The Guardian