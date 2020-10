Punk Sanitiser

By Uncommon Creative Studio

For BrewDog

Stay at Home Idents

By 4Creative

For Channel 4

KFC 'We'll take it from here'

By Mother London

For KFC

The Brand That Took a Stand (Print)

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For Marmite

The Brand That Took a Stand (Social)

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For Marmite

Solidaritea

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For PG Tips

Send Noods Not Nudes

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For Pot Noodle