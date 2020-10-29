Added 30 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Big Awards: Charity

The Bitter Bond
By ENGINE UK
For Born Free Foundation

Let What's Inside Out
By Havas London
For CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

#GoGreenForGrenfell
By Anomaly
For Grenfell United

UNsanitary
By adam&eveDDB
For Hey Girls

Eat Them To Defeat Them, 2020
By adam&eveDDB
For ITV & Veg Power

The See Differently Collection
By The & Partners London
For Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)

World Upside Down
By The & Partners London
For The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)

Pint Block
By VMLY&R
For THINK! Department for Transport

