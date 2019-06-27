Staff
Added 19 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Big Awards deadline approaching

Event is held at Old Billingsgate for the first time this year.

Campaign Big Awards 2019: deadline approaching
Campaign Big Awards 2019: deadline approaching

The standard entry deadline for the revamped Campaign Big Awards is on Wednesday 3 July.

Entries after this date will be accepted up until Wednesday 17 July, but will be liable to a late fee.

This year, the Campaign Big Awards will be held on 9 October at Old Billingsgate, London. A host of the UK’s top creative talent, chaired by Uncommon Creative Studio’s Nils Leonard and Grey London’s Vicki Maguire, will judge the awards the preceding week.

There are new categories and product sectors in the 2019 awards, including creative excellence by media channel and a Grand Prix for Emerging Team of the Year to recognise the most promising creative talent. The Campaign Big Awards Agency of the Year will also be announced on the night.

For more details on how to enter, visit https://www.campaignbigawards.com.

The Campaign Big Awards are partnered by Internet Advertising Bureau UK and Radiocentre. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How should you talk to consumers today?

How should you talk to consumers today?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
What makes an extraordinary story?

What makes an extraordinary story?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago