Campaign Big Awards deadline approaching

The standard entry deadline for the revamped Campaign Big Awards is on Wednesday 3 July.

Entries after this date will be accepted up until Wednesday 17 July, but will be liable to a late fee.

This year, the Campaign Big Awards will be held on 9 October at Old Billingsgate, London. A host of the UK’s top creative talent, chaired by Uncommon Creative Studio’s Nils Leonard and Grey London’s Vicki Maguire, will judge the awards the preceding week.

There are new categories and product sectors in the 2019 awards, including creative excellence by media channel and a Grand Prix for Emerging Team of the Year to recognise the most promising creative talent. The Campaign Big Awards Agency of the Year will also be announced on the night.

For more details on how to enter, visit https://www.campaignbigawards.com.

The Campaign Big Awards are partnered by Internet Advertising Bureau UK and Radiocentre.