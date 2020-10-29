Added 5 hours ago
Campaign Big Awards: Experiential

Seven Worlds One Planet Living Globe
By BBC
For BBC

Rainbow Welcome Matts
By M&C Saatchi
For Coca Cola

Zero Likes Given
By Droga5
For Pernod Ricard

Vertical Gig
By Iris
For Samsung

Dating Twitter Advice Bureau
By Flying Object
For Twitter UK

