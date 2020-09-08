Staff
Campaign Big Awards final deadline looms

Awards are co-chaired by Ana Balarin and Rick Brim.

The final deadline for the 2020 Campaign Big Awards is this Thursday, 10 September.

Mother partner Ana Balarin and Adam & Eve/DDB chief creative officer Rick Brim will co-chair a panel of creative experts to select the winners to be announced in November.

This year includes categories that recognise the efforts that brands have made to support key workers during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as other revamped categories to reward the best in British commercial creativity. Donations will be made to a good cause related to the pandemic for Covid campaigns.

For full details click here.

