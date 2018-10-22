Staff
Campaign Big Awards: See and hear the winning work

Last night, the Campaign Big Awards celebrated the best of British commercial creativity.

You can view all the winning work below.

Nike 'Nothing beats a Londoner'

Wieden & Kennedy
Judges Award

Audi 'Clowns'

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Automotive

Volvo 'Human made stories'

Grey London
Automotive

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 'The dragon challenge'

Spark44
Automotive [Film]

Campaign Against Living Miserably 'Project 84'

Adam & Eve/DDB
Charity [Experiential], Charity [Out-of-home], Media Excellence: Experiential, Media Excellence: Out-of-home

The Cybersmile Foundation '#TrollingIsUgly'

Adam & Eve/DDB
Charity [Digital]

Ikea 'Ghosts'

Mother
Consumer Durables & Furniture

Ovo Energy 'Get mad'

Uncommon Creative Studio
Energy

Ovo Energy 'Renewable is unstoppable'

Uncommon Creative Studio
Energy

Hiscox 'Honeypot'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Financial & Legal

Moneysupermarket.com 'Epic lift'

Mother
Financial & Legal

Moneysupermarket.com 'Epic Action Man'

Mother
Financial & Legal

Marmite 'The Marmite gene project'

Adam & Eve/DDB
Grocery & Soft Drinks, Media Excellence: Film (joint)

Lurpak/Arla 'Lurpak Softest smooth'

Wieden & Kennedy
Grocery & Soft Drinks

Essity/Libresse/Bodyform 'Blood normal' 

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Health & Beauty [Integrated Campaign], Media Excellence: Integrated

Mars Petcare/Pedigree 'Dog dates'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Household Goods

EA Sports/Fifa 19 '#ElTornado'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Media & Entertainment [Integrated Campaign], Media Excellence: Digital

BBC One 'The supporting act'

BBC Creative
Media & Entertainment

Ancestry UK 'Together forever'

Droga5 London
Online Services

LADbible/Plastic Oceans Foundation 'Trash isles'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Public Service

Women’s Equality Party 'I’m out of office for equal pay'

Now
Public Service

Microsoft/Xbox 'Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model'

McCann London
Retail & Restaurants

KFC 'FCK'

Mother
Retail & Restaurants, Media Excellence: Print

Great Western Railway 'Five go on an adventure'

Adam & Eve/DDB
Sport, Travel & Leisure

BBC/World Cup 'History will be made'

BBC Creative
Sport, Travel & Leisure [Film],  Sport, Travel & Leisure [Integrated Campaign]

British Airways 'It’s coming home'

Ogilvy
Sport Travel & Leisure [Print]

O2 'Oops'

VCCP, Havas Media
Telecoms & Technology [Out-of-home], Telecoms & Technology [Integrated Campaign]

BT/BT Sport '90 in 90'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Media Excellence: Radio & Audio

Mondelez International/Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Mum’s birthday'

VCCP
Media Excellence: Film (joint)

