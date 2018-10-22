Campaign Big Awards: See and hear the winning work

You can view all the winning work below.
Nike 'Nothing beats a Londoner'
Wieden & Kennedy
Judges Award
Audi 'Clowns'
Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Automotive
Volvo 'Human made stories'
Grey London
Automotive
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 'The dragon challenge'
Spark44
Automotive [Film]
Campaign Against Living Miserably 'Project 84'
Adam & Eve/DDB
Charity [Experiential], Charity [Out-of-home], Media Excellence: Experiential, Media Excellence: Out-of-home
The Cybersmile Foundation '#TrollingIsUgly'
Adam & Eve/DDB
Charity [Digital]
Ikea 'Ghosts'
Mother
Consumer Durables & Furniture
Ovo Energy 'Get mad'
Uncommon Creative Studio
Energy
Ovo Energy 'Renewable is unstoppable'
Uncommon Creative Studio
Energy
Hiscox 'Honeypot'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Financial & Legal
Moneysupermarket.com 'Epic lift'
Mother
Financial & Legal
Moneysupermarket.com 'Epic Action Man'
Mother
Financial & Legal
Marmite 'The Marmite gene project'
Adam & Eve/DDB
Grocery & Soft Drinks, Media Excellence: Film (joint)
Lurpak/Arla 'Lurpak Softest smooth'
Wieden & Kennedy
Grocery & Soft Drinks
Essity/Libresse/Bodyform 'Blood normal'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Health & Beauty [Integrated Campaign], Media Excellence: Integrated
Mars Petcare/Pedigree 'Dog dates'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Household Goods
EA Sports/Fifa 19 '#ElTornado'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Media & Entertainment [Integrated Campaign], Media Excellence: Digital
BBC One 'The supporting act'
BBC Creative
Media & Entertainment
Ancestry UK 'Together forever'
Droga5 London
Online Services
LADbible/Plastic Oceans Foundation 'Trash isles'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Public Service
Women’s Equality Party 'I’m out of office for equal pay'
Now
Public Service
Microsoft/Xbox 'Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model'
McCann London
Retail & Restaurants
KFC 'FCK'
Mother
Retail & Restaurants, Media Excellence: Print
Great Western Railway 'Five go on an adventure'
Adam & Eve/DDB
Sport, Travel & Leisure
BBC/World Cup 'History will be made'
BBC Creative
Sport, Travel & Leisure [Film], Sport, Travel & Leisure [Integrated Campaign]
British Airways 'It’s coming home'
Ogilvy
Sport Travel & Leisure [Print]
O2 'Oops'
VCCP, Havas Media
Telecoms & Technology [Out-of-home], Telecoms & Technology [Integrated Campaign]
BT/BT Sport '90 in 90'
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Media Excellence: Radio & Audio
Mondelez International/Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Mum’s birthday'
VCCP
Media Excellence: Film (joint)