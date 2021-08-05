Campaign Big Awards judging panel to include rising stars

In a bid to ensure the Campaign Big Awards celebrate the work that inspires the whole industry, Campaign is asking its senior judges to nominate an upcoming creative to join them on the panel.

The rising stars will join the panel as a full judge with voting rights.

Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and Rob Doubal, chief creative officer of McCann UK and co-president of McCann London, are the chairs of the 2021 awards.

Among the judges to be joining the awards jury are Lucky Generals founding partner Danny Brooke-Taylor; Publicis Groupe’s chief creative officer Ben Mooge; Shirin Majid, the recently appointed executive creative director, Europe at Vice’s agency Virtue Worldwide; Ant Nelson, executive creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB; Bartle Bogle Hegarty executive creative director Helen Rhodes; and Jade Tomlin, group creative director at AKQA.

The deadline for entries is midnight tonight (5 August). If anyone has any questions please contact the Campaign Big Awards by email.

Previously announced judges include Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett; David Kolbusz, chief creative officer at Droga5 London; and Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London.

Sue Higgs, executive creative director at Mcgarrybowen London and a Campaign Big judge, said she would be looking to reward "original thinking, outstanding execution, the work that keeps [her] up at night wishing [she'd] done it".

At the Campaign Big Awards 2020, Uncommon Creative Studio won the Grand Prix for Agency of the Year and AMV collected two Grands Prix for #Wombstories at the virtual ceremony.

The 2020 awards were co-chaired by Mother London partner and executive creative director Ana Balarin and Adam & Eve/DDB chief creative officer Rick Brim.