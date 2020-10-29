Added 5 hours ago
Campaign Big Awards: Print

Until Every Queer Voice Is Heard
By Grey London
For Gay Times

Creatures of Habit
By VMLY&R
For Department for Transport

Britain Get Talking
By Uncommon Creative Studio
For ITV

Take The Drama Out Of Minor Illness
By M&C Saatchi
For NHS

