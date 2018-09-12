Campaign Big Awards shortlist announced

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 31 October at the Eventim Apollo. For more details visit http://www.campaignbigawards.com
Product sectors
Automotive
Audi "Clowns" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Land Rover/Range Rover Evoque "Speed bump" (Experiential and Film) – Spark44
Land Rover/Range Rover Sport "The dragon challenge" (Experiential and Film) – Spark44
Volvo "Human Made Stories – music of the mind" – Grey London
Charity
Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" (Experiential and Out-of-home) – Adam & Eve/DDB
Campaign Against Living Miserably "Suicide notes" – Adam & Eve/DDB
International Committee of the Red Cross "Every parent's worst nightmare" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Justice4Grenfell "3 billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Peter Tatchell Foundation "The Gaydr" – McCann London
Pride in London "Somewhere over the rainbow" – BMB
The Cybersmile Foundation "#TrollingIsUgly" (Digital and Film) – Adam & Eve/DDB
The Wayback "The Wayback" – Grey London
Consumer Durables & Furniture
Braun "Braun design language" – Grey London
Ikea "Ghosts" – Mother
Ikea/Teleman "Repeater" – Mother
Energy
Ovo Energy "Get mad" – Uncommon Creative Studio
Ovo Energy "Renewable is unstoppable" – Uncommon Creative Studio
Financial & Legal
Hiscox "Honeypot" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Moneysupermarket.com "Epic Action Man" – Mother
Moneysupermarket.com "Epic lift" – Mother
More Th>n "Defuse the drama" – VCCP
Nationwide "Sisters" – VCCP
Grocery & Soft Drinks
Lurpak "Softest smooth" – Wieden & Kennedy
Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Oasis "Togetherness" – The Corner
Snickers "The hungry TV channel" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Health & Beauty
Dexcom "No needles" – McCann Birmingham
Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" (Film and Integrated) – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Household Goods
To be announced on the night
Media & Entertainment
BBC One "The supporting act" – BBC Creative
Channel 4 "100 years" – 4Creative
Channel 4 "Humans – humans test" – 4Creative
Fifa 18 "#ElTornado" (Film and Integrated) – Adam & Eve/DDB
Online Services
To be announced on the night
Public Sector
Army "This is belonging" (Film Campaign and Integrated) – Karmarama
Army "This is belonging" (Film Campaign) – Karmarama
Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
NHS "We are the NHS" – MullenLowe London
The Clink "Dig in" – McCann Manchester
Women's Equality Party "I'm out of office for equal pay" – Now
Retail & Restaurants
Iceland "Tis the reason" – Karmarama
KFC "Lunchtime is coming" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
KFC "Crisis to Colonel" – Mother
KFC "FCK" – Mother
Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London
Sport, Travel & Leisure
BBC "History will be made" (Film and Integrated) – BBC Creative
British Airways "It's coming home" (Print and Out-of-home) – Ogilvy
Google "Draw to art" – Google Creative Lab
Great Western Railway "Five go on an adventure" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Kayak "Desktop escape" – McCann London
Telecoms & Technology
BT Sport "90 in 90" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
O2 "Oops" (Integrated and Out-of-home) – VCCP
Media Excellence
Digital
Fifa 18 "#ElTornado" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Google Brand Studio/UNHCR "Searching for Syria" – R/GA
Kayak "Desktop escape" – McCann London
Marmite "TasteFace" – AnalogFolk
Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London
The Cybersmile Foundation "#TrollingIsUgly" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Experiential
Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Microsoft Xbox/Fifa18 "Football decoded" – McCann London
Film
BBC One "The supporting act" – BBC Creative
Cadbury Dairy Milk "Mum's birthday" – VCCP
Ikea "Ghosts" – Mother
Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Moneysupermarket.com "Epic Action Man" – Mother
Integrated – sponsored by The Longhouse
Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London
Out-of-home
British Airways "It's coming home" – Ogilvy
Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" – Adam & Eve/DDB
Justice4Grenfell "3 billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Microsoft Xbox/Fifa 18 "Football decoded" – McCann London
O2 "Oops" – VCCP
British Airways "It's coming home" – Ogilvy
KFC "FCK" – Mother
Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London
Radio – sponsored by Radiocentre
BT Sport "90 in 90" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Hiscox "Synth" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Dexcom "Fistbump" – McCann Birmingham