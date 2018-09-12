Campaign Big Awards shortlist announced

Bodyform: work by AMV

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 31 October at the Eventim Apollo. For more details visit http://www.campaignbigawards.com

Product sectors

Automotive

Audi "Clowns" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Land Rover/Range Rover Evoque "Speed bump" (Experiential and Film) – Spark44

Land Rover/Range Rover Sport "The dragon challenge" (Experiential and Film) – Spark44

Volvo "Human Made Stories – music of the mind" – Grey London

Charity

Campaign Against Living Miserably: work by Adam & Eve/DDB

Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" (Experiential and Out-of-home) – Adam & Eve/DDB

Campaign Against Living Miserably "Suicide notes" – Adam & Eve/DDB

International Committee of the Red Cross "Every parent's worst nightmare" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Justice4Grenfell "3 billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Peter Tatchell Foundation "The Gaydr" – McCann London

Pride in London "Somewhere over the rainbow" – BMB

The Cybersmile Foundation "#TrollingIsUgly" (Digital and Film) – Adam & Eve/DDB

The Wayback "The Wayback" – Grey London

Consumer Durables & Furniture

Braun "Braun design language" – Grey London

Ikea "Ghosts" – Mother

Ikea/Teleman "Repeater" – Mother

Energy

Ovo Energy "Get mad" – Uncommon Creative Studio

Ovo Energy "Renewable is unstoppable" – Uncommon Creative Studio

Financial & Legal

Hiscox "Honeypot" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Moneysupermarket.com "Epic Action Man" – Mother

Moneysupermarket.com "Epic lift" – Mother

More Th>n "Defuse the drama" – VCCP

Nationwide "Sisters" – VCCP

Grocery & Soft Drinks

Lurpak "Softest smooth" – Wieden & Kennedy

Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Oasis "Togetherness" – The Corner

Snickers "The hungry TV channel" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Health & Beauty

Dexcom "No needles" – McCann Birmingham

Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" (Film and Integrated) – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Household Goods

To be announced on the night

Media & Entertainment

BBC One "The supporting act" – BBC Creative

Channel 4 "100 years" – 4Creative

Channel 4 "Humans – humans test" – 4Creative

Fifa 18 "#ElTornado" (Film and Integrated) – Adam & Eve/DDB

Online Services

To be announced on the night

Public Sector

Army "This is belonging" (Film Campaign and Integrated) – Karmarama

Army "This is belonging" (Film Campaign) – Karmarama

Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

NHS "We are the NHS" – MullenLowe London

The Clink "Dig in" – McCann Manchester

Women's Equality Party "I'm out of office for equal pay" – Now

Retail & Restaurants

Iceland "Tis the reason" – Karmarama

KFC "Lunchtime is coming" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

KFC "Crisis to Colonel" – Mother

KFC "FCK" – Mother

Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London

Sport, Travel & Leisure

Kayak: work by McCann London

BBC "History will be made" (Film and Integrated) – BBC Creative

British Airways "It's coming home" (Print and Out-of-home) – Ogilvy

Google "Draw to art" – Google Creative Lab

Great Western Railway "Five go on an adventure" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Kayak "Desktop escape" – McCann London

Telecoms & Technology

BT Sport "90 in 90" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

O2 "Oops" (Integrated and Out-of-home) – VCCP

Media Excellence

Digital

Fifa 18 "#ElTornado" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Google Brand Studio/UNHCR "Searching for Syria" – R/GA

Kayak "Desktop escape" – McCann London

Marmite "TasteFace" – AnalogFolk

Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London

The Cybersmile Foundation "#TrollingIsUgly" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Experiential

Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Microsoft Xbox/Fifa18 "Football decoded" – McCann London

Film

Ikea: work by Mother

BBC One "The supporting act" – BBC Creative

Cadbury Dairy Milk "Mum's birthday" – VCCP

Ikea "Ghosts" – Mother

Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Moneysupermarket.com "Epic Action Man" – Mother

Integrated – sponsored by The Longhouse

Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Marmite "The Marmite gene project" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London

Out-of-home

British Airways "It's coming home" – Ogilvy

Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" – Adam & Eve/DDB

Justice4Grenfell "3 billboards outside Grenfell Tower, London" – Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Microsoft Xbox/Fifa 18 "Football decoded" – McCann London

O2 "Oops" – VCCP

Print

British Airways "It's coming home" – Ogilvy

KFC "FCK" – Mother

Microsoft Xbox "Xbox Design Lab Originals: the fanchise model" – McCann London

Radio – sponsored by Radiocentre

BT Sport "90 in 90" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Hiscox "Synth" – Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Dexcom "Fistbump" – McCann Birmingham