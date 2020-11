#GoGreenForGrenfell

By Anomaly

For Grenfell United

Britain Get Talking

By Uncommon Creative Studio

For ITV

#wombstories

By AMVBBDO

For Essity

The Brand That Took a Stand

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For Marmite

Send Noods Not Nudes

By U-Studio / OLIVER

For Pot Noodle

Ocean Vinyl

By Havas London

For James Nicholls