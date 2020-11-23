Added 4 hours ago
Campaign Big Awards: Students Choice Award

WINNER

Tuesday
By Havas London
For Department for Education

Credits:

Creative Directors: Dan Cole & Andy Garnett
Creatives: Sam Turk & Paul Robbins
Production Company: Pulse
Director: 32
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
DoP: Ben Fordesman
Editor: Ellie Johnson
Head of Marketing: Mike Olson
Senior Manager (National Advertising): Nicola Keane
Senior Brand Manager: Joe Hill

With thanks to the students from Brixton Finishing School:

Jude Watkinson
Lara Eyre
Leila George
Mahalia Peake
Melanie Nogueira
Mithun Sundaresan
Niamh Paul
Obinna Udekwereze

