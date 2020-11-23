Campaign Big Awards: Students Choice Award

WINNER

Tuesday

By Havas London

For Department for Education

Credits:

Creative Directors: Dan Cole & Andy Garnett

Creatives: Sam Turk & Paul Robbins

Production Company: Pulse

Director: 32

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

DoP: Ben Fordesman

Editor: Ellie Johnson

Head of Marketing: Mike Olson

Senior Manager (National Advertising): Nicola Keane

Senior Brand Manager: Joe Hill

With thanks to the students from Brixton Finishing School:

Jude Watkinson

Lara Eyre

Leila George

Mahalia Peake

Melanie Nogueira

Mithun Sundaresan

Niamh Paul

Obinna Udekwereze