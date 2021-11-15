Campaign Big Awards winners 2021: Charity

Charity: TV & Cinema (single) – 'Super. Human.' by 4Creative for Channel 4
Charity: Social – 'Whatever It Takes' by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Support
Charity: Gaming – 'Long Live The Prince' by Engine for The Kiyan Prince Foundation
The winners in this category are 4Creative, AMV BBDO and Engine. See below for details & the winning work.
Charity: TV & Cinema (single) – 'Super. Human.' by 4Creative for Channel 4
Charity: Social – 'Whatever It Takes' by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Support
Charity: Gaming – 'Long Live The Prince' by Engine for The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today
Read exclusive registrant only articles
Read more articles each month
Sign up for free specialised news bulletinsRegister Now
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now