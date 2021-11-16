Campaign Big Awards winners 2021: Entertainment & Leisure

Entertainment & Leisure: Integrated – 'FIFA21 x Midnight Ramadan League' by Adam&EveDDB for EA Sports
Entertainment & Leisure: TV & Cinema (campaign) – 'Drama vs Reality' by Uncommon Creative Studio for ITV
The winners in this category are Adam&EveDDB and Uncommon Creative Studio. See below for details & the winning work.
