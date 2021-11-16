Campaign Big Awards winners 2021: Retailers

Retailers: TV & Cinema (single) – 'Ironing' by Droga5 London for Amazon
Retailers: Out of Home (campaign) – 'Lights On' by Leo Burnett for McDonald's
Retailers: Integrated – 'The World's Least Appropriate Slogan' by Mother London for KFC
The winners in this category are Droga5 London, Leo Burnett and Mother London. See below for details & the winning work.
