Campaign brings back in-person awards and makes editorial appointments

Campaign is bringing back its awards in person in the UK for the first time since the start of the pandemic with the Media Week Awards taking place on 21 October and the Campaign Big Awards on 18 November.

More than 850 guests are confirmed for the black tie dinner for the Media Week Awards at Grosvenor House in London, where the top prizes include Media Agency of the Year and Sales Team of the Year.

Campaign, the world’s leading advertising magazine brand, has also brought back in-person events and conferences, while also running some virtual and hybrid events.

The inaugural Campaign In-housing Summit is happening virtually on Tuesday (19 October), a Campaign Breakfast Briefing, "Bridging the Brand v Performance Divide", takes place in-person in Manchester on 18 November, and the Campaign Purpose Summit in collaboration with sister title PRWeek will be a hybrid event on 1 December.

Campaign has also made a string of new appointments and hires as part of an increased editorial investment across a wide range of areas, including creativity and the work, technology and gaming, environmental sustainability and data journalism:

Gurjit Degun, previously news editor, has been promoted to creativity and culture editor.

Simon Gwynn, previously deputy news editor, has been promoted to technology and gaming editor.

Nicola Merrifield, previously deputy editor of Pulse, has been appointed premium content editor with responsibility for Campaign’s premium subscription tier, The Knowledge.

Matt Barker, previously of Marketing Week, has been named features editor.

Imogen Watson, previously of The Drum, has been named work and inspiration editor, including a focus on sustainability.

Jamie Rossouw, previously of The Lawyer, has been appointed data journalist on Campaign Advertising Intelligence, a data tracker service covering new business activity in partnership with R3 Worldwide.

Shauna Lewis, a graduate of City University’s magazine journalism masters course, has been named reporter.

Campaign made several other key appointments earlier this year. Maria Iu, previously digital content editor, was promoted to Intelligence Editor, Campaign AI; and Arvind Hickman and Rob McKinlay, both previously of PRWeek, were named media editor and head of audience engagement respectively.

Campaign’s owner, Haymarket Business Media, has been investing in the editorial team after subscription revenues rose by a double-digit percentage in the financial year to June 2021.

Campaign has been shortlisted for 16 awards this year, winning Business Editor of the Year and Print Writer of the Year from the British Society of Magazine Editors, and it has launched 4ThePeople, a campaign to keep Channel 4 in public ownership.