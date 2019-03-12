Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign calls on adland to Stand Up To Cancer

'Get involved or get called out' Campaign's global editor-in-chief Claire Beale says.

Campaign is urging adland to take part in a charity race to raise money to fight cancer with a humorous video featuring global editor-in-chief Claire Beale.

The Campaign Sprintathon in aid of Stand Up To Cancer calls on 105 agencies, media owners, publishers and trade bodies to run a combined marathon distance in less than two hours. Teams of four will be required to run a 400-metre lap at the Olympic Park Community Track.

In the spot, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, Beale enthusiastically puts on her trainers and running gear – which consists of head and wristbands with parallel stripes in the Union Flag colours – while stretching her limbs and refuelling on Champagne.

"Just send me anyone who can run 100 metres," she says before hitting a "personal best" of eight seconds on the treadmill.

The one-minute video also features Campaign's deputy editor, Maisie McCabe. The ad was created by Rob Potts, and directed by Jan Vrhovnik through Prodigious.

A Campaign team will take part in the race, alongside Thinkbox, VMLY&R, Grey London and Karmarama. Sprintathon was founded by Direct Line’s marketing director, Mark Evans, in 2016. It will take place Thursday 25 July.

To sign up to take part, click here

