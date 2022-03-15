Campaign and Creative Equals open entries for Future Leaders

A boost in self-confidence, a platform to be seen, and being recognised for your work are just some of the ways Campaign and Creative Equals' Future Leaders list has helped past winners.

The initiative, which picks out adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars, is open again for entries.

It is free to enter and open to creatives, copywriters, art directors, designers, social content creators, creative directors, creative technologists, UX designers and film producers.

The deadline for submissions is 4 April and entrants will need to provide three pieces of work for clients or a personal project. The winners will be announced on 12 May at Creative Equals' Rise Festival.

Ali Hanan, chief executive of Creative Equals, said: "This year signals a crucial moment for the industry as we emerge from a global pandemic that saw female and non-binary creatives put on the back foot and most negatively impacted.

"Our research has revealed that the number of female creative directors sits at around 24%, which is an improvement on last year but still hasn't moved the dial far enough. Female design directors are at 14% so there is still work to do.

"Despite all the well-meaning IWD posts from our industry, the harsh truth is that it's mostly just talk as WPP has been called out for its median gender pay gap of 45%. One of the key reasons for this? The dearth of females in design, tech and creative. The time for action is now."

Women are 'leading the charge'

Campaign spoke to some of the past winners about how being named has furthered their careers, while they share some advice for those entering adland today. Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap in New York, explained that there has never been a better time for women to enter adland, especially as the narrative is changing and women are "leading the charge".

She added: "Future leaders who have the ability to lead with empathy, kindness and can communicate with impact while motivating others are the ones that will shine through and succeed."

For Imogen Tazzyman, executive director at McCann Manchester, a mentor is a must for women in entry-level positions, especially as there is still a lack of diversity in agency teams. "It's so hard to be what you cannot see," she said. "If you find yourself as the only female creative in a department (and yes, it's still happening), it can be very hard to envisage the progression you can make."

Others added that trusting your gut and being resilient will help navigate the industry.

Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap in New York

How has being named a Future Leader helped your career?

It's had an incredible impact on my career and my self-confidence. It gave me a platform to be seen and heard and opportunities opened up directly from being recognised as a future leader. These opportunities were not only new jobs, but invitations to speak at events, conferences and to be part of judging panels. Being seen alongside top industry talent did a tremendous amount to boost my self-confidence and awareness of how truly rare it is to find diverse female talent in agencies.

What do you think it takes to be a Future Leader today?

Having worked with some of the greatest and worst in the advertising industry, it gave me the ability to observe, experience, sharpen and home in on the skills and values I believed made a great leader, and not follow the stereotypes that have existed for decades.

Future leaders who have the ability to lead with empathy, kindness and can communicate with impact while motivating others are the ones that will shine through and succeed.

What advice would you give to people entering the industry today?

There has never been a better time in our history to carve out the career and the future you want – agencies are changing, status quos are being challenged and women are leading the charge. Where our voices were once drowned out and women put in the corner, they are now in demand, louder, bolder and better.

What's the biggest challenge adland is facing and how would you tackle this?

Adland is facing a reckoning right now. We are seeing a mass exodus of talent from agencies, brands and tech companies due to the effect of the pandemic. Coupled with adland's diversity problem it's not looking good. Agencies will need to rethink their back to work policies and take a long hard look at their culture and diversity.

Imogen Tazzyman, executive creative director, McCann Manchester

How has being named a Future Leader helped your career?

It is a massive shot of confidence. The jury is full of brilliant people, whose opinions I respect completely, so being recognised by them is hugely motivating. Being named a Future Leader came at a great time for me and helped give me the self-belief I needed to go for and take the ECD role I'm doing now.

What do you think it takes to be a Future Leader today?

It's not enough to just be good at your job. As you move up the ranks, you end up being responsible for more and more people, and the way you lead is as important as the results you produce. I think as people have spent the past two years reassessing what's important to them, we're going to see more empathetic leaders coming through.

What advice would you give to people entering the industry today?

Get a mentor. It's so hard to be what you cannot see. If you find yourself as the only female creative in a department (and yes, it's still happening), it can be very hard to envisage the progression you can make.

What's the biggest challenge adland is facing and how would you tackle this?

It's the same challenge we're all facing, no matter your job – the climate crisis. As an industry of problem solvers, we're already starting to see some incredible initiatives and solutions coming out of what we do. I'd love to see more of that.

Ciara O'Meara, creative director and managing partner, McCann UK, London

How has being named a Future Leader helped your career?

It helped me to have more confidence in the work I was doing and the path I was on. I was selected just as I joined McCann as CD so I think it was a good way to start a new job.

What do you think it takes to be a Future Leader today?

I believe you need to be a champion of collaboration. The way we work in agencies and with clients has changed and I believe that those who collaborate are the ones who will go further.

We should all try to use our position in leadership to move the dial on issues in the industry, such as the pay gap and better representation of women at all levels. Since being promoted to managing partner I'm very aware of this and make a point to highlight items I don't believe are fair and need changing.

What advice would you give to people entering the industry today?

My advice would be to appreciate the craft of every creative discipline in an agency and take time to learn as much as you can about each one. Having great ideas and knowing digital platforms is a great asset but what will make them invincible is merging that knowledge with the craft that goes into making design, copy and film. Make sure you ask as many questions as possible and be a sponge around more experienced members of your departments.

What's the biggest challenge adland is facing and how would you tackle this?

The biggest problem is still women, particular mothers, dropping out of the industry just as they step up into leadership roles. Without the proper support and awareness of family commitments it can make balancing this job and being a present parent extremely hard. Also these women have invaluable insight into so many aspects of marketing as they make the purchase decisions for themselves, their households and their children. We need to support them, promote them and not forget about them.

Shirin Majid, executive creative director, Europe, Virtue Worldwide

How has being named a Future Leader helped your career?

It's a real badge of honour because it recognises your achievements beyond just the work – the contribution you're making to help progress the industry. It's a particularly great platform of exposure for underrepresented creatives and those who don't come from linear advertising backgrounds like me.

What do you think it takes to be a Future Leader today?

It's about making progressive work – but it's also about being an active "creative citizen" and taking action to improve the health of the industry, whether through macro or micro actions, advancing diversity, equality, inclusion. And standing up for what you believe (or don't) believe in.

What advice would you give to people entering the industry today?

Trust your gut! Every time.

What's the biggest challenge adland is facing and how would you tackle this?

We're experiencing a new wave of creativity right now due to many cultural shifts and a new cohort of non-traditional creatives and creators – and yet clients are more risk averse due to the wavering economy and continued uncertainty in the market. The best way to tackle this is to build strong collaborative relationships with brave clients who are motivated to make a positive impact on culture.

Tejali Shete, associate creative director, Grey London and founder of Roll Dot Agency

How has being named a Future Leader helped your career?

As a returner, making a comeback into advertising isn't as easy or linear. It was especially a big deal for me as I was new to the UK and getting recognised for your work on such a big platform gave me a huge confidence boost and some eyeballs.

What do you think it takes to be a Future Leader today?

Resilience. Getting out of one's comfort zone and pushing boundaries. Having a vision of what the future should look like. It's vital to turning challenges into opportunities. But most importantly, take people forward along with you.

What advice would you give to people entering the industry today?

The industry needs you more than you need the job. And please do not let them decide your potential. Also, find mentors and champions.

What's the biggest challenge adland is facing and how would you tackle this?

The current advertising landscape is far more diverse in words than in action. The change is long overdue. Lack of diversity at leadership positions is still an issue and I think that representation at the top will make all the difference.