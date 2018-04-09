Campaign Diary: BT's Al-Qassab will be a Deadpool-hit at ASA; is the IPA undergoing a curious rebrand?

ASA: industry gumshoe

Congratulations to Zaid Al-Qassab, BT’s chief brand and marketing officer, upon his recent appointment to the ASA Council. Given that BT is somewhat of a recidivist – BT has had four ads for BT Smart Hub banned, including two that starred Ryan Reynolds, following dubious claims over its internet speed, he certainly brings a wealth of experience to the job. Perhaps Ryanair's Michael O'Leary might also become a member?

In other trade body news, does the obscure Sale-based agency One know something that Sarah Golding doesn’t? Earlier this week it sent out a breathless and excited press release announcing that it has marked a decade of affiliation with an organisation called the "Institute of Partitioning Advertisers". Shurely shome mishtake? We all know how disintermediation is profoundly affecting agencies, but we hope the One agency hasn’t hauled up the white flag already.

There might not be such a thing as a free lunch but a free coffee is another matter thanks to Philip Gunn, once a suit at J Walter Thompson and DDB and formerly managing director of Jo Malone. Gunn is now involved in a New Zealand themed café/bar called "The Bach" with its first two branches open in Hoxton and Broadway. Already popular with young creatives from local agencies and design studios that dominate the area, the café is offering free Kiwi-style espresso coffee throughout May to anyone pitching up between 7am and 10am each day. All they need do is carry a copy of Campaign under their arm. Cheers Phil.