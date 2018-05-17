Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Diary Extra: from Sorrell to Dags, adland and media stars out in force for Royal Wedding

It may have been a Royal Wedding, but like any good party there was a smattering of you-know-whos from the pantheon of UK advertising and media heroes.

Royal Wedding: ex-WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell was in attendance
Royal Wedding: ex-WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell was in attendance

Sir Martin Sorrell doesn’t have a job but he sure knows how to network. The former WPP boss was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was spotted hob-nobbing with Sir Elton John, David Furnish, David and Victoria Beckham in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Sorrell left WPP on 14 April after an investigation into allegations of personal misconduct, which he denied, but has been keen to maintain a high profile. He was seen on TV saying "hi" to John and Furnish but didn’t appear to know the Beckhams well, judging by the footage. Perhaps Sorrell’s next move should be to set up an influencer agency, though he might have to ditch the morning suit...

Also at the wedding in their glad rags were Simon Daglish (left), deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, and Johnny Hornby, founder of The & Partnership. Both of them have done charity work with Prince Harry. Daglish, who went to military school, is co-founder of Walking With The Wounded and Harry has taken part in a series of fund-raising treks in the Arctic for the charity. Hornby is chair of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by the Prince to help children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. You don’t have to be posh and know how to party to get on with Prince Harry, but it helps! 

Most media moment of the royal TV coverage: Kirsty Young, the BBC newsreader and commentator, telling viewers she had spotted "my old man" Nick Jones, aka Mr Soho House, and one of her daughters in the crowd inside the church. Her husband rolled out the red carpet, metaphorically speaking, for Harry and Meghan when they had love dates at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards
Added 5 hours ago
Emily Tan

Google Assistant's lead engineer to speak at Campaign Tech Awards

MEDIA
Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Mother's "Ghosts" wins Thinkboxes Award for Ikea

MEDIA
How to stay ahead in the digital space

Promoted

May 17, 2018

How to stay ahead in the digital space

AGENCY
Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

Promoted

May 16, 2018

Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat