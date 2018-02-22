Campaign Diary: Iris - act your age; Adland takes best tables at Brit Awards

Iris: acting like a child

So what’s on at the Tate Modern this week? Well among many highlights there’s a British Sign Language Tour; a discussion on how in the 100 years since Modigliani died, art has moved from margin to centre and the artist’s role has changed accordingly, led by the artist Francesco Vezzoli and Cristiana Perrella, newly appointed director of Centro Pecci; and a workshop on how people interact with art that represents disability. Creatives from Iris have added its own addition to this array of cultural treats following the recent snowfall (what do you mean you hadn’t noticed it?) by drawing a massive cock and balls in the snow, much like any immature boy from Year 9. Grow up.

The ad industry was out in force at The Brits at The O2 last week where Diary spotted Omnicom Media Group UK boss Philippa Brown (who TV viewers might have also seen making a lunge towards Stormzy), Global chief executive Stephen Miron, McCann Worldgroup UK chief executive Mark Lund, ITV Commercial double act Kelly Williams and Simon Daglish, Havas Europe chief Chris Hirst, MRM Meteorite chairwoman Nicky Bullard, and Warner Music's new, top creative duo John Allison and Chris Bovill, who recently joined from 4Creative to run Firepit. But who had the best seat in the house at a table right at the very front of the stage? Step forward Adam&Eve/DDB creative chief Richard Brim, who evidently has impeccable connections at the top of the music biz. Well, he does make a lot of TV ads with great soundtracks.