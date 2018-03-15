Campaign Diary: Jordans Cereals founders offers refuge for Roof Gardens flamingos; Oystercatchers plays grape catcher

Kensington Roof Gardens flamingos: new home

Kensington Roof Gardens was as famous for its flamingos as the parties that it hosted over the past three decades (admittedly its heyday for ad industry parties was some time ago) so when Virgin announced it was closing the facility at the beginning of the year there was concern over their future. Fortunately the flamingos, which must have witnessed sights that no bird should ever see over the years, have found a new home with Bill and Deb Jordan, the founders of Jordans Cereals. Flamingos Bill, Ben, Splosh and Pecks, have taken up permanent residence at Pensthorpe Natural Park, their 700-acre modern nature reserve in Norfolk, which must make a peaceful retirement from the braying masses at the Roof Gardens.

Oystercatchers chief executive Suki Thompson dabbled in physical theatre at this month's Oystercatchers Club by producing a bunch of grapes on stage, pulling off handfuls of the fruits, and lobbing them into the audience. Some of the artillery landed on Diary, and not one to simply take a pelting, we chucked a couple back at her, causing ripples of amusement among the assembled industry crowd more used to hanging on her every word. The stunt was intended to be representative of how a working relationship was steadily eroded; in our opinion it would taste better if Thompson stuck them in a barrel and left them to ferment for a while.

During an on-stage interview at Guardian Media Summit, the interviewer made the mistake of describing The & Partnership as "WPP-Owned". Martin Sorrell said Johnny Hornby would be outraged to hear that because, "I don’t know which 49% of Johnny Hornby we own but we only own 49%"

There were red faces at a Facebook-sponsored WACL breakfast recently where Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick was the star speaker. Alas the Met boss repeatedly mentioned on-stage how pleased she was that Google was hosting the event. While most of the WACL glitterati saw the funny side, the Facebookers looked less than delighted.