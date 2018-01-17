Campaign Diary: Saatchis chief fingered by Eye; while GDPR remains a distant land of which we know little

A Welsh terrier (not Richard Huntington's)

Saatchi & Saatchi’s publicity-shy chairman Richard Huntington must have choked on his smashed avocado on toast when he picked up the latest issue of Private Eye. Within is a story about a fundraising campaign that he and his wife launched in order to raise funds to pay a vet’s bill for treatment of his Instagram ‘star’ Welsh terrier, Edward Lear. The Gofundme account raised more than £5,000 from 200 animal lovers. The Eye asked Huntington whether it was appropriate to ask the general public to pay for the op, to which he replied that he was "inundated" with people offering support. It also points out that perhaps a better use of the donations might have been to organisations supporting those who really can’t afford vets’ bills. Unless times are particularly tough, sounds fair enough. What’s almost is bad is that Huntington’s wife refers to him as "Edward’s dog-dad". Anyway, maybe a doctor needs to have a word with Huntington about his nerve.

As a cure for insomnia, reading anything about the (however significant) implications of GDPR has got to be right up the list of remedies. News reaches Diary of one anonymous agency chief executive to whom the whole GDPR issue remains something of a mystery – lucky him. Attending a conference, the said agency boss turned to the person sat next to him and whispered "What is GDPR?". To which the helpful reply was it stood for what was once known as the German Democratic People's Republic.