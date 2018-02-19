Campaign Diary: Sarpong shout-out to M&C Saatchi; VCCP's Brimacombe still the poster girl of country pursuits

June Sarpong, the broadcaster and celebrity, has been busy promoting her book – Diversify: Six Degrees of Integration, which puts the spotlight on groups who are marginalised in society, including women and the disabled. News reaches Diary that she has thanked those that have supported this worthy endeavour – with a particular shout out to her talent management agency, M&C Saatchi Merlin. Maybe a copy of the book, which has been described as a "powerful call to arms", should be given to M&C Saatchi’s creative chief Justin Tindall in the event he ever finds himself drifting off.

New business directors sniffing around for the latest opportunity could do worse than approach the West London Shooting School in Ruislip. On a recent trip with Atomic’s hustlers Nick Fox and Jon Goulding, Diary couldn’t fail to notice that the giant poster on the side of the building features VCCP’s group chief marketing officer Stephanie Brimacombe on a previous Campaign shooting trip (eagle-eyed readers might notice Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale in the background). That trip must have been at least six years ago.