Georgina Brazier
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign documentary: The future of the high street

Today's high street has long been struggling to keep up with the changing demands of consumers, with many brands forced to close their doors or restructure their businesses.

Campaign explores how brands are remodelling themselves both in-store and online to ensure they stay afloat in an era when consumers are more interested in spending their money on experiences rather than shopping or eating in the traditional way.

Using the Apple Store as a key point of reference, Laura Saunter, retail insights editor at WGSN, said: "Consumer behaviour is really evolving so much, there's no one-size-fits-all strategy any more. They want stimulating retail environments, they want personalised service, they want convenience, they want ease, they want entertainment.

"No longer is the store a place to just come and pick up an item; it's a place to be hosted in, educated – it's a meeting point with your friends."

Disney is one brand that has stayed ahead on the high street, by providing the consumer with an immersive experience each time they enter any one of its stores. 

Amy Pearson, marketing director at Disney Stores Europe, said: "So the experience has always been really important to us at Disney stores, but we're making a few adjustments just to make it even better and more magical for people that visit us.

"So, for example, we're trying to add in more sculptures, more photo moments, so people can come and stand next to a Spider-Man sculpture and share that on social media."

Disney has also launched a website, Shop Disney, that Pearson said provides the consumer with "an easier journey to purchase", with faster-loading pages and more readily available information about products and delivery options.

These are all options that brands must consider if they were to succeed on the high street. Indeed, research conducted by consumer insight company Watch Me Think found that participants "rarely" shopped on the high street and were more likely to purchase online. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career