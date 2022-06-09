Campaign editors chair must-see sessions at Cannes

It’s the highlight of the advertising calendar and it’s been off the cards for two whole years. But this month, the creative, marketing, media and tech industries gather on the Croisette again. Here’s what we’ve got going on at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity - and how you can get involved:

What is creativity’s role in the age of expectation?



Monday 20 June, 4.30-5.30pm | Dentsu Beach

Expectations are high... and on the rise. People are now accustomed to a level of convenience, service and quality against which they benchmark all online interactions – they want digitally-rich, frictionless experiences and are unforgiving when a brand falls short.

So, as the digital marketplace continues to evolve, what’s next for brands looking to meet post-pandemic consumer expectations? How can creativity, technology and data work together? And what should marketers prioritise when it comes to life beyond digital transformation?

In partnership with Merkle, Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe brings together a diverse panel of voices to help brands navigate this new terrain.

Speakers:

Maragret Wagner, president EMEA, Merkle

Alvaro Del Pozo, VP international marketing, Adobe

Mark Sandys, global head of beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, Diageo

Sireesha Baljepalli, director, global agencies, Google

Evolving sustainability: How to go from “less bad” to “do no harm” to “actual impact”

Tuesday 21 June, 3.30-4.30pm | The Terrace, Le Gray D’Albion

The hard truth is that net zero and CSR initiatives no longer go far enough. And they may even be counterproductive.

Net zero commitments often have the unintended effect of creating a net-negative effect on accountability as they mask more granular changes brands need to make. So, how can our industry truly make a difference and turn intention to action?

In this candid chat, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier talks to Nannette Dufour, global president, chief client officer, McCann Worldgroup and Fabrice Beaulieu, chief marketing, sustainability and corporate affairs officer, Reckitt, about the evolution of sustainability… and share tangible advice on how to progress from a “nice-to-have”, to a “must-have” and now to a “need-to-make” impact.

Join us, in partnership with McCann Worldgroup, to explore how agencies and clients must become accountable to this new level of sustainability from strategy to creative to production.

Has advertising lost its sense of humour?

Wednesday 22 June, 5.00-6.00pm | The Havas Cafe

When did you last find an ad funny? A joyous belly-snort, purely for the joy of it? Everyone loves a funny ad but how often over the last 12 months are we having a laugh?

Marketers want to connect with people, just like they always have but the rules of engagement have changed. Purpose-led marketing has disrupted how brands talk to audiences – and it is impacting our creativity and authenticity. This is often for the better… but at what cost?

Should advertisers be entertainers, eco-warriors or, perhaps, a bit of both? Is that even possible?

Where does comedy sit when it comes to advertising? Or is purpose the only safe path for today’s marketers? And, most importantly, what do the consumers say?

Join this lively debate at Cannes, hosted by Campaign UK deputy editor Gemma Charles, in partnership with Havas, as top brand and agency speakers explore this topic – and share their favourite “funniest” ads.

Speakers:

Stephanie Nervlich, CEO, Havas Creative Network, North America

Sean McBride, chief creative officer, Arnold

Kinney Edwards, global head of creative lab, TikTok

Thai Randolph, CEO, HartBeat; co-founder, Sugaberry

