Campaign EMEA Agency of the Year: see the shortlists

BBDO, DDB, Grey, McCann Worldgroup, TBWA and The & Partnership have all been shortlisted for Campaign’s EMEA Advertising Network of the Year.

In the EMEA Media Network of the Year category, Dentsu X, Initiative, M/SIX, MediaCom, OMD, PHD and UM have been selected to go through to the final round of judging.

The awards were shortlisted by a panel of client marketers. Winners will be ratified by the Campaign editorial team.

Isobar and We Are Social will go head to head in the EMEA Digital Innovation Network of the Year category, while EMEA PR Network of the Year will be announced on the night.

In the people categories, McCann Worldgroup's Adrian Botan, BBDO's Paul Shearer and VMLY&R's Jaime Mandelbaum have made the cut as Creative Person of the Year for the region.

VMLY&R's Andrew Dimitriou, Grey's Eduardo Maruri and McCann Worldgroup's Pablo Walker will compete for to become EMEA Agency Head of the Year (Advertising). Tom Shattock, Carmen Vasile and Julien Lemoine, all from BBDO, are in the running for EMEA Account Person of the Year. For EMEA Strategic Planner of the Year, David Murray and Melanie Norr, both from BBDO, are up against McCann Worldgroup's Harjot Singh.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 11 March. Click here for more details.