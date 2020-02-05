Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign EMEA Agency of the Year: see the shortlists

Six are in the running for Advertising Network of the Year.

EMEA Agency of the Year: winners announced alongside UK awards
EMEA Agency of the Year: winners announced alongside UK awards

BBDO, DDB, Grey, McCann Worldgroup, TBWA and The & Partnership have all been shortlisted for Campaign’s EMEA Advertising Network of the Year.

In the EMEA Media Network of the Year category, Dentsu X, Initiative, M/SIX, MediaCom, OMD, PHD and UM have been selected to go through to the final round of judging.

The awards were shortlisted by a panel of client marketers. Winners will be ratified by the Campaign editorial team.

Isobar and We Are Social will go head to head in the EMEA Digital Innovation Network of the Year category, while EMEA PR Network of the Year will be announced on the night.

In the people categories, McCann Worldgroup's Adrian Botan, BBDO's Paul Shearer and VMLY&R's Jaime Mandelbaum have made the cut as Creative Person of the Year for the region.

VMLY&R's Andrew Dimitriou, Grey's Eduardo Maruri and McCann Worldgroup's Pablo Walker will compete for to become EMEA Agency Head of the Year (Advertising). Tom Shattock, Carmen Vasile and Julien Lemoine, all from BBDO, are in the running for EMEA Account Person of the Year. For EMEA Strategic Planner of the Year, David Murray and Melanie Norr, both from BBDO, are up against McCann Worldgroup's Harjot Singh.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 11 March. Click here for more details.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to decentralise your marketing and localisation

How to decentralise your marketing and localisation

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

February 03, 2020
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020