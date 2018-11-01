Campaign Event Awards 2018: Debut Event

Fitness fanatics: Hiit on the Pitch at Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club wanted to reach new audiences and convert generic sports fans into Chelsea brand fans.

It tapped into areas that were relevant passion points for sports fans, such as health and fitness, with its "Hiit [high intensity interval training] on the Pitch" activation. The club worked with XYZ and Chelsea fan and health guru Joe Wicks to deliver the activation, which involved hosting the first ever Hiit session on a pitch inside a football stadium.

The aim was to not only target new audiences but to create an activation that empowered consumers and encouraged exercise. Those taking part in the sessions were allowed to walk on to the pitch, creating a ‘wow’ moment from the start, while DJ Marvin Humes provided the tunes throughout the fitness sessions.

The campaign communications and the live event itself were distributed across both Chelsea’s and Joe Wicks' channels, maximising the digital amplification. A total of 1,200 fans took part in the activity at Stamford Bridge across the two sessions, while 18,500 took part online by tuning in live. Post-event, 3.9 million people have watched the sessions on video.



