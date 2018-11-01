Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Event Awards 2018: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Elvis worked with Cadbury on the launch of its 'Creme Egg Hunting Season', which won the Integrated Marketing award.

Experiential: Cadbury Creme Egg Camp
Experiential: Cadbury Creme Egg Camp

WINNER

Cadbury ‘Creme Egg Hunting Season’

Elvis

Cadbury Creme Eggs are only sold for three months each year, so generating sales quickly is critical. To make the chocolate highly desirable, Cadbury invented a season specific to the chocolate – Creme Egg Hunting Season, including the chance to hunt for an elusive White Chocolate Creme Egg.

A TV ad introduced people to the world of Creme Egg Hunting Season, while the live element – the Creme Egg Camp – enabled people to get involved for real. Over and above the physical experience, it created a set for all social content, while influencers and media partners also created activity within the camp.

People could explore the camp – a forest-themed space in London’s Shoreditch – socialise and try a range of different Creme Egg recipes, as well as hunt for Creme Eggs. There were multiple photo opportunities, while hashtags and snap codes were carved into trees.

Guests could eat ‘Fon-goo’ in the tree house, slide down the tree trunk slide, listen to Creme Egg songs around the campfire, take a photo in a giant nest with oversized Creme Eggs or go fishing for a Creme Egg fish in a kayak. Cadbury also partnered with Deliveroo to take recipes to people who could not make it to  the camp.

A total of 4,397 people took part in the experience, 1,051 pieces of #CremeEggCamp content were generated and value sales for Creme Egg increased across the product’s single, five- and12-pack formats.

Highly Commended: Gorillaz x Eon 'A solar collaboration' – Slice

In 2017, energy company Eon rolled out a number of new products, including a solar storage unit that allowed consumers to store solar energy for use at night. To increase awareness and build excitement around its products, Eon worked with Slice to devise a a two-part collaboration project.

Eon partnered with Gorillaz to create a sun-powered music video for their track 'We got the Power' and resurrected the fictional, iconic music studio 'Kong Studio' – this time for real, as a fully-functional solar-powered, touring, recording studio. Up-and-coming local talent had the opportunity to create a music track in one night using solar energy stored up from the day.

Finalists

  • HBO SXSWestworld – Giant Spoon
  • Ferrero Rocher: Behind the Layers – Haygarth
  • Magnum Pleasure Store 2017 – Hot Pickle
  • ASICS #IMoveLondon – The Department

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now