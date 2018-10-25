Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Event Awards 2018: One week to go

The ceremony takes place at the Eventim Apollo on 1 November.

The countdown is on, with just one week to go before this year's Campaign Event Awards, which take place at the Eventim Apollo on 1 November.

Brands including Converse, Ford, Ferrero Rocher and Google will contest a total of 22 categories, including Brand Experience Agency of the Year, The Game Changer and Bravest Campaign. 

The awards will be presented by comedian Kerry Godliman, who has previously appeared on Live at the Apollo and panel shows including Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Entertainment on the night will be produced in partnership with events entertainment provider Young Guns.

Find out more about the awards shortlist and buy your ticket at campaigneventawards.com.

