Campaign Event Awards 2018: Venue Experience

Tunnel vision: The Tunnel Club at Etihad Stadium

WINNER

Manchester City FC ‘The Tunnel Club’

Manchester City Football Club launched a hospitality concept for the 2017/18 season to bring supporters even closer to pitch action. Its Tunnel Club offers fans access to the ‘players' tunnel’ – traditionally seen as a sacred space within football and the exclusive preserve of players and backroom staff.

Located over two floors in the Colin Bell Stand, The Tunnel Club suite is named after the 250m² glass tunnel that leads from the Etihad Stadium's dressing rooms to the pitch itself. Guests can welcome players as they enter the suite on the upper level, then see the teams line up in the tunnel before they enter the pitch. Guests can also listen to match-day insights and game tactics from the club's performance analysts, as well as guest interviews with former players.

Man-of-the-match presentations and post-match interviews can also be viewed live. An upgraded Tunnel Club package (VVIP) offers pitch-side visits, a meet and greet with a player or a chat with assistant manager Brian Kidd.

Guests can also enjoy panoramic views of the pitch and watch the game from the same perspective as manager Pep Guardiola, as they sit on padded and heated seats with individual USB ports.

The Tunnel Club reached sell-out status in its debut season and exceeded year one targets.

