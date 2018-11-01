Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Event Awards 2018 winners revealed

Desperados' Skyfest activation by Jack Morton Worldwide and We Are Pi has picked up the coveted Grand Prix at the Campaign Event Awards.

Campaign Event Awards 2018 winners revealed

The event, which was produced by Elrow, featured seven hot air balloons, with DJs playing music for a crowd of 250 people.

Haygarth, part of Omnicom’s DDB, picked up the Brand Experience Agency of the Year award. Judges praised the shop for the work it had done to turn itself around to become a future-facing agency.

It was the 21st edition of the awards, which took place at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. It was hosted by comedian Kerry Godliman and included entertainment provided by Young Guns. A bespoke menu was created by Tonic.

For the full list of winners and case studies, visit www.campaignlive.co.uk/event-awards-2018.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now