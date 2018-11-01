Campaign Event Awards 2018 winners revealed

The event, which was produced by Elrow, featured seven hot air balloons, with DJs playing music for a crowd of 250 people.

Haygarth, part of Omnicom’s DDB, picked up the Brand Experience Agency of the Year award. Judges praised the shop for the work it had done to turn itself around to become a future-facing agency.

It was the 21st edition of the awards, which took place at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. It was hosted by comedian Kerry Godliman and included entertainment provided by Young Guns. A bespoke menu was created by Tonic.

