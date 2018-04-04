Campaign Event Awards now open for entries

The awards have a selection of new categories for 2018, following an industry think tank led by top experiential agencies and brands, including Experiences for Good, Best Collaboration and Bravest Campaign.

Campaign is also asking for nominations for entrants’ most valued partner or supplier.

Brands, agencies and suppliers have until 23 May to meet the early bird deadline. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 1 November.

Last year’s event saw Amplify crowned as Brand Experience Agency of the Year and XYZ picking up the Grand Prix for its Nike Strike Night event.

