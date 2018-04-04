Gurjit Degun
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Event Awards now open for entries

Entries for the Campaign Event Awards, celebrating excellence in branded experiences, are now open.

Campaign Event Awards now open for entries

The awards have a selection of new categories for 2018, following an industry think tank led by top experiential agencies and brands, including Experiences for Good, Best Collaboration and Bravest Campaign.

Campaign is also asking for nominations for entrants’ most valued partner or supplier.

Brands, agencies and suppliers have until 23 May to meet the early bird deadline. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 1 November.

Last year’s event saw Amplify crowned as Brand Experience Agency of the Year and XYZ picking up the Grand Prix for its Nike Strike Night event.

Visit www.eventawards.com to find out more and enter.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Event Awards 2017 winners

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now