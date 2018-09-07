Campaign expands and extends Agency of the Year awards scheme

The new awards are part of an expansion of the scheme that will build on the success of Campaign’s highly prized and definitive Agency of the Year awards in the UK and across Asia by rewarding the very best agency performers and agency talent from around the world.

The awards’ international extension comes as Campaign celebrates its 50th anniversary and its growth from a UK magazine brand to a global multi channel portfolio with eight dedicated geographical editions in the UK, Asia (through headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore), Japan, China, India, America, the Middle East and Turkey.

As well as expanding the UK Agency of the Year initiative with the introduction of new talent categories, we will now anoint the best agencies and people across the EMEA region, North America and South America. The alignment with the 25-year-old highly coveted Campaign Asia awards then allows us to take a truly global view of the best players on the world stage.

Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor in chief, said: "Our Agency of the Year awards in the UK and Asia are fiercely contested, hugely respected and extremely highly prized. They not only recognise excellence, they compound success: being Agency of the Year is the ultimate kite mark of quality for businesses in our industry.

"As Campaign’s perspective and influence has become properly global over the years, it’s appropriate that we mark our 50th anniversary by developing our awards internationally."

As part of the extended awards, a jury of top-flight chief marketing officers is being recruited in the UK and across EMEA to help identify the strongest contenders; the final decision on the UK’s Agency of the Year will remain with Campaign’s editorial team, continuing the 35 year-old tradition and underlining the team’s insight and understanding of the UK market. The Asia awards are also judged by clients, with results verified by PWC.

The new agency categories include awards for PR agencies and the talent categories will also recognise talent from across the media, digital, customer engagement and PR industries as well as advertising.

The deadline for entries is Friday 9 November and for full details of the new categories and how to enter the 2018 awards visit http://aoyawards.com/uk/