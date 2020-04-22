Added 46 hours ago
Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2C

In a year dominated by the experience economy, three outstanding projects were chosen as the best in class by our judges.

GOLD
Twitter ‘Visit #ScottishTwitter’
Flying Object
Twitter wanted to give its users a reminder of all the things they love about the platform in a witty and culturally on-point manner. By creating Visit #ScottishTwitter, a parody tourist information centre at the heart of the Fringe, it brought a slew of funny Tweets to a comedy-loving audience, introducing those visiting Scotland just for the festival. More than 4000 visitors stopped by the centre, which was created by agency Flying Object, and Twitter’s chief marketing officer praised the campaign for delivering a bold statement alongside an activation that broke through the incredibly crowded environment that is Edinburgh Fringe.

SILVER
Airbnb ‘A Night at...The Louvre’
Amplify
One of the most intriguing activations of 2019 takes a silver for letting viewers and two lucky winners experience a night at The Louvre. Airbnb turned to Amplify to help create the most successful of its ‘Night At’ series and the result was a magical campaign, beautifully curated and executed, and viewed across the globe with a whopping 5.9m YouTube film completions.

 
  
BRONZE
Hendrick's Gin ‘Portals To The Peculiar’
Space
This joyful activation brought delight across the summer and played along to Hendrick’s brand personality perfectly. Created by Space, the three experiences transported consumers beyond the everyday in Shoreditch, London Bridge and Edinburgh and into a delectable world which drove awareness and love for Hendrick’s Gin. The multi-sensory executions were all different portals – including a launderette, which encouraged visitors to be curious and explore the portal, only to be rewarded with an enviable experience.

FINALISTS

Coachella 2019: Operation AirDrop by Jam3 for adidas

Donate Your Words by VCCP Retail for Cadbury

Goodwood Festival of Speed - Electric Avenue by TRO for MINI UK

Nike Reactland by UNIT9 for Wieden+Kennedy

