Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Bravest Campaign

GOLD

Highways England ‘BikerTek’

Haygarth with adam&eveDDB

Haygarth’s clever campaign for Highways England was able to shock motorcyclists into putting the brakes on their speed to reduce the chance of fatal injuries using a pop-up motorcycle parts shop – with a big difference. At key biker gatherings, visitors explored the Bikertek shop and as they examined the parts on offer, it was revealed that they weren't for bikes. These were for bodies, to repair broken bones from motorcycle accidents.

The activation was a cost-effective creative solution to fulfil the brief: infiltrate an audience who take pride in living by their own rules. It enabled bikers to see, feel and touch the reality of danger – shocking them into action.

The BikerTek shop had its own brand identity and was fitted out with all the custom-made precision-engineered parts and packaging. The shop popped up across 13 biker-centric locations over 17 days and its engagement targets were exceeded with over 2600 motorcyclists engaging in a conversation with it BikerTek ambassadors.

SILVER

Google ‘Curiosity Rooms’

Amplify

Amplify worked with Google to create a cultural landmark on Regent Street to launch the Pixel 3. Curiosity Rooms boldly challenged the rules of retail and proved that experiential can revolutionise consumer experiences and drive mass awareness. The aim was to bring the campaign theme of 'making every day more extraordinary' to life. In response, Amplify created the anti-flagship, which went beyond the usual tech pop-up to show how brands can create a retail experience.

With no previously established high-street presence, Google gained a five-week retail foothold that exceeded all targets. The space attracted 71,000 visitors and became the highest-selling outlet for Pixel 3 in the UK during the campaign period.

BRONZE

Twitter ‘Visit #ScottishTwitter’

Flying Object

'Visit #ScottishTwitter' was a parody tourist information centre at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that took hilarious Tweets to a comedy-loving audience.

Twitter was able to demonstrate what a rich, welcoming and enjoyable experience could be had on their platform. That message was shared to a wider audience as the visitor centre gained momentum online and in the press.

