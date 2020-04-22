Added 46 hours ago
Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Collaboration

This year saw a range of collaborative work that used brands working together and agency partnerships to create even better experiences.

GOLD
Google ‘Curiosity Rooms’
Amplify, 72andSunny, Halpern, Essence & OMD,Google
The ‘Curiosity Rooms by Google Pixel 3’ brought the Pixel 3 to life. The experience hub invited people to celebrate fashion, food, music and tech in unexpected ways.

Staged in the heart of Regent Street the project had three waves of collaboration: agency; media; culture. There was a collaboration between five partner agencies to put the experience together in eight weeks with Amplify leading from a creative brand experience, design and production standing.

The media collaboration saw nine media partners including Vogue and GQ take the rooms beyond the physical location. Lastly smaller retail, design and food collaborators made the pop up a cultural destination.

Through these collaborations, the Curiosity Rooms welcomed 71,000 attendees and reached 80million+ online.

SILVER
Waterstones ‘The Testaments Launch’
Vintage
UK publisher Vintage partnered with bookshop chain Waterstones to launch The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Activity across all 290 Waterstones stores and the retailer's online channels, culminated in an immersive Margaret Atwood festival at Waterstones Piccadilly.

The festival reflected the tone and creative approach of the wider campaign. A multi-channel social media strategy helped them reach fans around the world and attracted high-profile press coverage. The result was 100,000 hardbacks sold in the UK in week one alone.

BRONZE 
Cadbury’ Donate Your Words’
VCCP Retail
Cadbury and Age UK's ‘Donate your words’ campaign raised awareness of the UK's loneliness epidemic and highlighted that 225,000 older people often go a week without speaking to anyone. Cadbury transformed an Age UK shop in the heart of Ely, Cambridgeshire, into the first-ever shop that accepted words instead of money. Shoppers could take any item in exchange for a pledge to talk to an older person.

FINALISTS 

Strongbow Dark Fruit Super-Fan Campaign by Initials and LADbible for Strongbow

Wimbledon Rematch 1980 by Rematch Live for All England Lawn Tennis Club

Queer City: A CNN Experience by Courageous Studios for P&G and BMW

