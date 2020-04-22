Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Event of the Year

GOLD

All England Lawn Tennis Club ‘Wimbledon Rematch 1980’

Rematch

Rematch delighted the judges with their forensic approach to detail in recreating an iconic sporting moment as an immersive theatrical event. Wimbledon Rematch 1980 was the first iteration of this format, and produced in collaboration with the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The AELTC was looking for a year-round activation which would allow them to talk to fans outside of the Championships in a unique way. They wanted a scalable experience that would enable them to recreate the event in new markets to grow their fanbase.

The inaugural Rematch marked the AELTC's first ever public event outside of The Championships and the fascinating reimagined match of 1980 allowed attendees to experience the culture, lifestyle and matches of the era.

The consumer experience included pre-event story-telling content that built context and anticipation around the event and culminated in the five sessions at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre where visitors were immersed in the scenes of the All England Club in 1980.

A cast of 40 actors in character encouraged engagement in the activities which included a 1980s beauty parlour and commentary booth, before the 700-strong crowd took their seats for the main show. The 60 minute re-interpretation of the epic men's final included giant screens playing footage of the original match, 3D projection plus an original music score.

One key objective was to integrate some of Wimbledon's brand partners, with Stella Artois, Rolex, Robinson’s, Pimms, Amex and Lanson creatively imagined into the event, alongside original 1980 adverts and imagery within the set and event.

SILVER

Airbnb ‘A Night at… The Louvre’

Amplify

Airbnb teamed up with Amplify to deliver its most successful ‘A Night at…’ event to date. The striking ‘A Night at The Louvre’ invited two lucky winners and millions of online viewers to experience the Parisian landmark in an unforgettable way.

From the curation to the set design and the awe-inspiring bespoke pyramid ‘bedroom’, ‘A Night at The Louvre’ was designed to deliver a unique experience in the presence of the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo and within Napoleon III’s apartment. With 2700 PR and broadcast pieces across 90 countries, the campaign captured the imagination of millions across the globe.

BRONZE

Google ‘Curiosity Rooms’

Amplify

The rules of the high street were rewritten in this audacious campaign that saw Google open its Curiosity Rooms for a five-week residency in the heart of Regent Street. Created by Amplify, to launch Pixel 3 and connect with a target audience of 'future bosses', the cavernous space was packed with experiences plus a programme of events covering fashion, food, music and art. The judges admired this retail experience for both its scale and its reach, welcoming 71,000 visitors through the door and millions across digital and social channels.

FINALIST

Desperados Epic House Party by Jack Morton Worldwide & We Are Pi for Desperados

League of Legends - 10 Year European Celebration by Collider for Riot Games

London Yards by Imagination for MLB

YouTube Music: In Residence by Amplify for YouTube Music