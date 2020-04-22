Added 46 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

This talented live team received testimonials galore.

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

GOLD
Amplify Live Team
Amplify is quite rightly proud of its live team, who last year pulled off an array of impressive feats from working in collaboration with the agency’s much-admired studio, through to working with Airbnb to create the striking ‘A Night at… The Louvre’ campaign.

The Live Team took a hollowed shell that was once London’s Tower Records and transformed it into a 5,000m² pop-up flagship store for Google's Curiosity Rooms in just eight weeks. For Red Bull’s new multi-venue festival, they delivered 11 very different gigs and events featuring more than 100 artists while 12.9 million watched a livestream along with 6,000 guests at Facebook’s F8 conference.

The team comprises a mix of up and coming talent through to more established team members, striving to deliver trailblazing work for clients including Netflix, Google, PlayStation, Jack Daniel’s and Nike. Their collective experience, knowledge and sheer drive makes Amplify the powerhouse of experiences that it is today.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Outdoor Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Outdoor Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Activation at a festival or public event

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Activation at a festival or public event

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Food Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2B

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2B

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Integrated Marketing Campaign

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Experience Agency of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Staffing Agency

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Staffing Agency

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Global Brand Activation

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Global Brand Activation

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Collaboration

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Collaboration

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Exhibition Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Exhibition Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2C

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Brand Experience B2C

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Venue Experience

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Event of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Creative Event of the Year

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: The Game Changer

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: The Game Changer

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

Campaign Experience Awards 2020: Event Team

CATEGORY REVEAL DATES

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience Experiences for Good
Production Experience
Venue Team
Bravest Campaign
Debut Event
Outstanding Creative Idea
Grand Prix

Thank you to our partners for their continued support…

MORE AWARDS FROM CAMPAIGN

Campaign Big Awards

Campaign Big Awards

Media Week Awards

Media Week Awards

Campaign Experience Awards

Campaign Experience Awards